Dr. Carl Hutcherson, DMD
Dr. Carl Hutcherson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry.
Mountain View Dental LLC105 Meadow Spring Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 242-7034
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior Dental Care
- United Concordia
Excellent. Very insightful. Took the time to understand me and well as communicate is insight. Definitely pleased. The staff were super as well.
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801860010
- FICOI
- University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry
Dr. Hutcherson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutcherson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hutcherson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hutcherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
373 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcherson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutcherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutcherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.