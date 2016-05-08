Overview

Dr. Carl Israel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Israel works at Cardiovascular Assocs/East TX in Tyler, TX with other offices in Gun Barrel City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.