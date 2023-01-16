Dr. Carl Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Jones, DO
Overview
Dr. Carl Jones, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Nielsen Urology522 Russell Blvd, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital1204 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 569-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nacogdoches Surgery Center3610 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-9599
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. Very knowledgeable. I arrived at my schedule time and got right in.
About Dr. Carl Jones, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760478838
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
