Dr. Carl Jonokuchi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Jonokuchi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.