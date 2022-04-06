Dr. Carl Karr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Karr, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Karr, MD
Dr. Carl Karr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas (NSCH)|University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Karr's Office Locations
1
Tomball Healthcare for Pediatrics13624 Michel Rd Ste 201, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3788Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Karr?
As a single Dad raising 7 children alone, I was extremely grateful to have Dr. Karr as our Pediatrician. When presented with an illness, broken bone, allergies, etc., his office has ALWAYS made time for me to bring a child to the office. The staff KNOW your child and have been there for some time-the comfort level during visits is high. Additionally, this practice has extended and weekend hours and undoubtedly is there for families like mine! I couldn't think of a better Doctor to suggest to anyone who has a child in need of medical help or routine exams!
About Dr. Carl Karr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619978640
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Texas (NSCH)|University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Karr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.