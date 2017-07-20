Dr. Carl Leding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Leding, MD
Dr. Carl Leding, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Mena Regional Health System.
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic7 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 778-8853
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic - Conway605 Dave Ward Dr Ste 105, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 664-5860
Cardiology Care of South Arkansas Inc.704 S Timberlane Dr Ste 12, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 862-8700
Medical Billing of Arkansas LLC209 S Portland Ave, Russellville, AR 72801 Directions (479) 967-0690
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Mena Regional Health System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Leding has been our family cardiologist for over 10 years. He cared for my step father during the time he was treated for a ruptured aneurism. Dr. Leding is a caring and concerned doctor. He cares for my father in law currently and is my cardiologist. He is kind and knowledgeable. I deeply appreciate his work and bed side manner. I strongly recommend him to others.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912991381
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Leding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leding has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leding.
