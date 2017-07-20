Overview

Dr. Carl Leding, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Mena Regional Health System.



Dr. Leding works at Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR, El Dorado, AR and Russellville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.