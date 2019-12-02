Overview of Dr. Carl Lee II, MD

Dr. Carl Lee II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Lee II works at Ear Nose and Throat Institute in Swansea, IL with other offices in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.