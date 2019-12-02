Dr. Carl Lee II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Lee II, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Lee II, MD
Dr. Carl Lee II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Lee II works at
Dr. Lee II's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Institute of Southern Illinois19 Wolf Creek Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions
-
2
Memorial Hospital4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 235-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee II?
takes his time with y;ou, checks out your throat and ears. Has a great sound testing box to check your hearing.
About Dr. Carl Lee II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649273319
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee II works at
Dr. Lee II has seen patients for Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.