Overview of Dr. Carl Leto, MD

Dr. Carl Leto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Leto works at Northern Virginia Center for Eye Care in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.