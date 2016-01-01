Dr. Carl Leto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Leto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Northern Virginia Center for Eye Care8150 Leesburg Pike Ste 909, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 356-8823
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528136512
- Tufts University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Leto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leto has seen patients for Farsightedness, Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leto speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.