Dr. Carl Sidney Luikart, MD
Dr. Carl Sidney Luikart, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been Dr Luke Hart's patient for 25 years not only has he been the best Dr I believe I have ever had the privilege of being his patient He is also a friend I would not change doctors under any circumstances.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700878709
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Luikart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luikart has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luikart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luikart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luikart.
