Dr. Carl Maltese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Maltese, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Maltese, MD
Dr. Carl Maltese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Maltese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maltese's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery of Mobile1901 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 300-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maltese?
About Dr. Carl Maltese, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487702999
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maltese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maltese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltese works at
Dr. Maltese has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pulmonary Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.