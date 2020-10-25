Overview of Dr. Carl McComas, MD

Dr. Carl McComas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. McComas works at St Mary's Medical Management in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.