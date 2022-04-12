Dr. Carl McDougall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDougall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl McDougall, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl McDougall, MD
Dr. Carl McDougall, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. McDougall's Office Locations
Dr. McDougall's Office Locations
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Carl Mcdougall, MD60 E 56th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 891-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Mr McDougall was very calming and assuring, I would not hesitate to return or give a referral.
About Dr. Carl McDougall, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1184672149
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
