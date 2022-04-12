See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Carl McDougall, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carl McDougall, MD

Dr. Carl McDougall, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center

Dr. McDougall works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDougall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC
    535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-2828
  2. 2
    Carl Mcdougall, MD
    60 E 56th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 891-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 12, 2022
    My experience with Mr McDougall was very calming and assuring, I would not hesitate to return or give a referral.
    Andrew J. — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Carl McDougall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184672149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl McDougall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDougall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDougall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDougall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDougall works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McDougall’s profile.

    Dr. McDougall has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDougall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. McDougall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDougall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDougall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDougall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

