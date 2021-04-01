Overview

Dr. Carl McKenney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. McKenney works at Carl K Mckenney DO in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.