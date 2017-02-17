Dr. Carl Mele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Mele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Mele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Mele works at
Locations
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carl Mele is very personable and thorough. He is very compassionate w/ my chronic illness. I highly recommend Dr. CARL Mele. His medical assist Jessica is timely, sweet, communicates well. This past time I was checked in by Sandy who was very kind and thorough. Last summer the triage nurse was disrespectful to me. I spoke to a manager and was told, "Oh that's just the way she talks." Almost left the practice but stayed because of Dr. Carl Mele!
About Dr. Carl Mele, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1922072172
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Muhlenberg College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mele works at
