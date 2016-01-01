Dr. Millner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Millner, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Millner, MD
Dr. Carl Millner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Millner works at
Dr. Millner's Office Locations
-
1
Ahf99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-9353
-
2
Maxim Healthcare Services Inc.400 30th St Ste 300, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 628-0949
-
3
Aids Healthcare Foundation520 N Prospect Ave Ste 209, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 374-5475
-
4
Kids Dental Kare4905 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 662-0492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Millner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790980209
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Millner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millner works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Millner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.