Dr. Carl Mills, MD
Dr. Carl Mills, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Advanced Urology Centers of New York - E Patchogue250 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste 11B, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-5335
Dr Carl Mills II Southwest Suffolk Medical PC635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 201, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 475-5051
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really competent and knowledgeable doctors are not easy to find these days. People seem to want charm and bed side manner rather than someone who can actually help them. I give Dr Mills 5 stars for a reason. He is the best at doing the job I needed done. I am grateful my primary doctor recommended him.
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Urology
