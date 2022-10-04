Overview

Dr. Carl Mitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Carl I Mitchell MD PA in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.