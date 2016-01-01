Dr. Carl Moy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Moy, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Moy, MD
Dr. Carl Moy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moy's Office Locations
-
1
Carl K Moy MD Inc711 W College St Ste M88, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 626-5151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moy?
About Dr. Carl Moy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063594265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moy works at
Dr. Moy has seen patients for Cervicitis, Tubal Ligation and Dilation and Curettage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moy speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.