Dr. Friedrich Mueller, MD
Dr. Friedrich Mueller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Mark J. Ostrowski Psy.d. LLC999 Summer St Ste 200, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 357-7773
- Stamford Hospital
Dr. Mueller is the smartest person I know. He is current on medical research and pharmaceutical advances, he listens attentively, is thoughtful about treatment options & is comfortable to be around. My depression has been tricky to treat due to life changes, seasonal changes & hormonal changes. He got me through all of it. I recommend him to everyone. I've been through so many doctors trying to treat this depression. I'm so thankful to have found him. He's very good.
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
