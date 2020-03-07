See All Oncologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Carl Murray, MD

Oncology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carl Murray, MD

Dr. Carl Murray, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Murray works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

    Guillermo F Bethencourt MD
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 303, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4973
    Raritan Bay Cardiology Group
    225 May St Ste F, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4972
    Synergy Medical Services
    3897 Highway 516 Ste 2C, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2020
    Dr. Murray is great. His office manager is rude and doesn't care about patients. She ruins his practice.
    About Dr. Carl Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1447241906
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj-Nj Med Sch
    Residency
    • Umdnj-Nj Med Sch
    Internship
    • Umdnj-Nj Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
