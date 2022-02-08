See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Lexington, VA
Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lexington, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.

Dr. Musser Jr works at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital
    1 Health Cir, Lexington, VA 24450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 458-3300
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Cardiology
    2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 982-8204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Giles Community Hospital
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2022
    I was so symptomatic and sick with AFIB, in and out of the hospital so many times. Another Dr had done a heart ablation on me but it wasn’t successful. During one of the last hospital admissions Dr Musser saw me. After seeing how symptomatic and sick I was, Dr Musser got me on his schedule to do a second heart ablation. The day I was scheduled for it, he cleared his schedule to only do one ablation that day, mine. He worked on me for 8 hours. I have not gone into AFib since that day, Dec. 2, 2019. My quality of life was given back to me. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to Dr Musser. I recommend him highly.
    Teresa — Feb 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285613786
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musser Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Musser Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musser Jr has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musser Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Musser Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musser Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musser Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musser Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

