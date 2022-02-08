Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musser Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lexington, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.
Dr. Musser Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital1 Health Cir, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 458-3300
-
2
Carilion Clinic Cardiology2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-8204
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was so symptomatic and sick with AFIB, in and out of the hospital so many times. Another Dr had done a heart ablation on me but it wasn’t successful. During one of the last hospital admissions Dr Musser saw me. After seeing how symptomatic and sick I was, Dr Musser got me on his schedule to do a second heart ablation. The day I was scheduled for it, he cleared his schedule to only do one ablation that day, mine. He worked on me for 8 hours. I have not gone into AFib since that day, Dec. 2, 2019. My quality of life was given back to me. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to Dr Musser. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285613786
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musser Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musser Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musser Jr has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musser Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Musser Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musser Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musser Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musser Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.