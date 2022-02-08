Overview

Dr. Carl W Musser Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lexington, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.



Dr. Musser Jr works at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.