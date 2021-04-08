See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Carl Nath, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carl Nath, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl Nath, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Nath works at Maternal Fetal Medicine in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    73 S Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-6914
  2. 2
    Maternal Fetal Medicine
    1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-6420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nath?

    Apr 08, 2021
    Recently saw Dr. Nath for my third pregnancy. He was super friendly, took the time to listen to my concerns and answered all of my questions in a manner i could understand. He also made me feel better about some worries i had. I will be voluntarily going back to see Dr. Nath for my 20 week scan.
    DH — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Nath, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Nath, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nath to family and friends

    Dr. Nath's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nath

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Nath, MD.

    About Dr. Carl Nath, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326113564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nath has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carl Nath, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.