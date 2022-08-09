Dr. Ogletree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Ogletree, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Ogletree, MD
Dr. Carl Ogletree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Ogletree works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ogletree's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 380, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-3569
-
2
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (281) 565-3569
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogletree?
Promptly diagnosed epididimis(sp?) cyst and began treatment … scheduled ultrasound to rule out cancer and surgery - also easy to talk to
About Dr. Carl Ogletree, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194778258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogletree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogletree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogletree works at
Dr. Ogletree has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogletree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ogletree speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogletree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogletree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogletree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogletree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.