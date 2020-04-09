Overview of Dr. Carl Osborn, DO

Dr. Carl Osborn, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Osborn works at Center For Regenerative Orthopedic Medicine in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.