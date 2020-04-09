Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Osborn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carl Osborn, DO
Dr. Carl Osborn, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Osborn works at
Dr. Osborn's Office Locations
Center for Regenerative Orthopedic Medicine, PC2850 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 842-7777Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor with good advice and treatments that worked. Good communication and help to go on. Long road of doctors to get to him so what a relief to find him.
About Dr. Carl Osborn, DO
- Orthopedics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1255431151
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborn works at
Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.