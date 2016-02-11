See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Carl Paige, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Paige, MD

Dr. Carl Paige, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Paige works at Medical Transformation Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paige's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Transformation Center
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 935-0626
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

Feb 11, 2016
We have been with Dr. Paige's office for 15 years. He is an outstanding, knowledgeable, friendly physician who provides excellent and up-to-date care for our whole family. A family man himself, Dr. Paige cares for all ages with compassion and humor. I have always, and will continue to, recommend him to anyone looking for a family doctor.
Clare Dougherty in Crestwood, KY — Feb 11, 2016
Photo: Dr. Carl Paige, MD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Paige, MD.

About Dr. Carl Paige, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417905795
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics - University of Louisville
Medical Education
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carl Paige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paige has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paige works at Medical Transformation Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Paige’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Paige. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paige.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

