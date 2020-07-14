See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD

Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Palumbo works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palumbo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Sports Clinic
    950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 14, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Palumbo since 2017.  Thankfully, it's not very often because if I have to see him it's because I'm hurt. That is the ONLY reason I don't like to see him. A month ago I had to go back in; a badly broken arm.  I ended up needing surgery even though I tried to talk Dr. P out of it.  However, I trust him and knew if he was saying it was needed, it was.  I had never been under general anesthesia before and was really scared.  He was so kind when he spoke to me before the surgery. I'm on the road to recovery now and I know this was the right course of treatment.  I have to give a shout out to his PA, Danielle, too.  Thank you for all your kind and compassionate care. The entire experience at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic is excellent.  Props to Carissa as well.  From the minute you walk in to the time you check out, the encounter is as pleasant as can be. Thanks to all of you !!!!
    Nancy — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Palumbo, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598858565
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Residency
    • University of California, Davis - Dept. Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
