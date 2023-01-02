Overview of Dr. Carl Park, MD

Dr. Carl Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.