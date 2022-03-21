See All Plastic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Carl Pearl, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Pearl, MD

Dr. Carl Pearl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Pearl works at Operating Room Services LLC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Operating Room Services LLC
    8 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 446-1985
  2. 2
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-8000
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Savannah Plastic Surgery
    7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2022
    Dr Carl Pearl is exceptional in what he does. When I decided to get breast reduction surgery I asked my OBGYN Doctor who should I try. He said Dr Carl Pearl. I then went on to ask other friends and medical friends I know who should I go to they all said Dr Carl Pearl. I can truly say without any reservation that Dr Carl Pearl is the best in the Savannah area. My reduction was done without any real pain. My breast are outstanding. I’m 62 and he made them look amazing. The staff is top notch and so knowledgeable in what they do. The care Dr Carl Pearl and his entire staff give is like no other. If you are looking for a wonderful plastic surgeon Dr Carl Pearl is it.
    Valencia Baugh — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Pearl, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205995826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearl works at Operating Room Services LLC in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pearl’s profile.

    Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

