Dr. Carl Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Pearl, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Pearl, MD
Dr. Carl Pearl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl's Office Locations
-
1
Operating Room Services LLC8 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 446-1985
-
2
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Savannah Plastic Surgery7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 351-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearl?
Dr Carl Pearl is exceptional in what he does. When I decided to get breast reduction surgery I asked my OBGYN Doctor who should I try. He said Dr Carl Pearl. I then went on to ask other friends and medical friends I know who should I go to they all said Dr Carl Pearl. I can truly say without any reservation that Dr Carl Pearl is the best in the Savannah area. My reduction was done without any real pain. My breast are outstanding. I’m 62 and he made them look amazing. The staff is top notch and so knowledgeable in what they do. The care Dr Carl Pearl and his entire staff give is like no other. If you are looking for a wonderful plastic surgeon Dr Carl Pearl is it.
About Dr. Carl Pearl, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205995826
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.