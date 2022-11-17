See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Mount Clemens, MI
Dr. Carl Pesta, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Pesta, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. 

Dr. Pesta works at SURGICAL CONSULTANTS in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Consultants Pllc
    1030 Harrington St Ste 302A, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 759-2005
  2. 2
    Charles Mok Practice
    8180 26 Mile Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 992-8300
  3. 3
    Mclaren Macomb
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Pesta is the best! I had weight loss surgery with him less than two months ago, but I have never felt better! His staff and him work so hard to provide you all the tools to help before and after surgery. I feel like I finally have everything I need to be successful in my health goals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to him for having such a great program and being the best surgeon for my bariatric surgery process.
    JJ — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Pesta, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114983913
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • McLaren Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Pesta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pesta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

