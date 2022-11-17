Dr. Carl Pesta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Pesta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Pesta, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI.
Dr. Pesta works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Consultants Pllc1030 Harrington St Ste 302A, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 759-2005
-
2
Charles Mok Practice8180 26 Mile Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 992-8300
-
3
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pesta?
Dr. Pesta is the best! I had weight loss surgery with him less than two months ago, but I have never felt better! His staff and him work so hard to provide you all the tools to help before and after surgery. I feel like I finally have everything I need to be successful in my health goals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to him for having such a great program and being the best surgeon for my bariatric surgery process.
About Dr. Carl Pesta, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1114983913
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesta works at
Dr. Pesta speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.