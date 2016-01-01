See All Radiation Oncologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Youngstown, OH
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD

Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Peterson III works at St Elizabeth Health Ctr Rad Onc in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boardman Cancer Center
    8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 629-7500
  2. 2
    Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown Boardman Campus
    667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 841-4126
  3. 3
    Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown
    1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 480-2182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114151230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peterson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

