Dr. Peterson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD
Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Peterson III works at
Dr. Peterson III's Office Locations
Boardman Cancer Center8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-7500
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown Boardman Campus667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 841-4126
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-2182
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Peterson III, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Peterson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.