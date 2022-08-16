Overview

Dr. Carl Postighone, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stirling, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Postighone works at Associates Internal Medicine in Stirling, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.