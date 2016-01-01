Overview of Dr. Carl Price, MD

Dr. Carl Price, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Price works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.