Dr. Carl Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Price, MD
Dr. Carl Price, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Price's Office Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Plastic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 5, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3246
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carl Price, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336182476
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- U Okla
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Price works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
