Dr. Carl Quimby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quimby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Quimby, DO
Overview of Dr. Carl Quimby, DO
Dr. Carl Quimby, DO is an Optometrist in Nashua, NH.
Dr. Quimby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Quimby's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Relief Center L.l.c163 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 882-5971
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quimby?
About Dr. Carl Quimby, DO
- Optometry
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1518059211
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quimby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quimby accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quimby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quimby works at
Dr. Quimby speaks Polish and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quimby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quimby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quimby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quimby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.