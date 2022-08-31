Dr. Carl Raczkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raczkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Raczkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Raczkowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with U Hosp/U Okla
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists Inc3366 NW Expressway Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor who knows his stuff!!! He's kind patient and caring !!!
About Dr. Carl Raczkowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851375646
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp/U Okla
- U Hosp/U Okla
- U Hosp/U Okla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raczkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raczkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raczkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raczkowski has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raczkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Raczkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raczkowski.
