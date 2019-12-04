See All Rheumatologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD

Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Restivo Jr works at Carl Restivo Jr MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Restivo Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Sanderson DO
    3 Webster Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 798-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Restivo Jr?

    Dec 04, 2019
    De.Carl Restivo on Sherman Ave, JC,NJ is an excellent Rheumatologist. He cares for his patients and is very knowledgeable. The problem that I had was trying to get an appointment. The staff never pick up the phone, I had to call Christ Hospital to see if he was still in service. The operator in Christ hospital called the office for me, gave the staff my number and they never called. Finally when I got the appointment I told Dr. Restivo, the staff was rude, nasty and unprofessional. I get the feeling they run the show and he’s not aware. One of the staff told me off for complaining. Even though I know he can help me, still wondering if I should go back.
    — Dec 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Restivo Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Restivo Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Restivo Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245217751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Md
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Md
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restivo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Restivo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Restivo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Restivo Jr works at Carl Restivo Jr MD in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Restivo Jr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Restivo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restivo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restivo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restivo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carl Restivo Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.