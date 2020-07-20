See All Ophthalmologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Carl Rosen, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carl Rosen, MD

Dr. Carl Rosen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital/McGinnis Cardiovascular Institute

Dr. Rosen works at Ophthalmic Associates in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Associates
    542 W 2nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 520-5128
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Nearsightedness
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Great doctor. Fantastic surgeon. Don’t bother with these ratings. People either love him or not. If you need PROPER care, he’s the man!
    — Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Rosen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1306839873
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital/McGinnis Cardiovascular Institute
    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
    Residency
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Ophthalmic Associates in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

