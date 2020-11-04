Dr. Carl Rountree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rountree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Rountree, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Rountree, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Rountree works at
Locations
houston office1740 W 27th St Ste 213, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 868-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roundtree is the most amazing doctor, i have been going to him for years. He definitely knows his stuff, wonderful wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Carl Rountree, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
