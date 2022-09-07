Overview

Dr. Carl Saphier, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Saphier works at Women's Ultrasound in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.