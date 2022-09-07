Dr. Carl Saphier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saphier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Saphier, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Saphier, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Women's Ultrasound498 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saphier is an absolutely fantastic physician. I had two high risk pregnancies and he provided excellent care throughout both. He was kind, patient, thorough and I never left an appointment feeling rushed. He answered all of my questions and never made me fearful of what complications I might experience. I would highly recommend him to anyone in search of a high-risk OB. Yes, the office may have outdated decor and is a bit quirky, but I wasn’t there to look at the furniture. The nursing staff were also excellent! All of them are so sweet!
About Dr. Carl Saphier, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497700173
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Brown University School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saphier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saphier accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saphier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Saphier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saphier.
