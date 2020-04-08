Overview of Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO

Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.