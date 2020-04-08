See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO

Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9030 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (513) 791-5548
  2. 2
    Carl M Shapiro DO
    10475 Montgomery Rd Ste 1J, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 791-5548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christ Hospital
  Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Hernia
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Hernia

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Apr 08, 2020
    I had back trouble for years. After a Bad Chiropractic Visit my PCP sent me to see Carl . A few tests, pics and and MRI. He found the problem and it was fixed after a simple surgery. About a year later he and his staff. Treated me for Pain Management after a Battle with Esophageal Cancer! He and Sean are Awesome and both are very Careing Doctors! I'm no longer in pain management and doing well thanks to their care!
    Darryl Pauley — Apr 08, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    42 years of experience
    English
    1144296708
    Education & Certifications

    Albany Memorial Hospital
    Luth Med Center
    New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

