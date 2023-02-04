Dr. Carl Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Sloan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Coastal Eye Group - Myrtle Beach, SC401 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 484-7954Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everyone was very caring. The surgery started on time they were done maybe 10 min early, I felt nothing, Dr Sloan was very pleasant after surgery talk to me after surgery and made me feel so comfortable, I was very pleased with everything and everyone..thank you again
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235350117
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
427 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
