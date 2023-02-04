Overview of Dr. Carl Sloan, MD

Dr. Carl Sloan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Sloan works at Coastal Eye Group - Myrtle Beach, SC in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.