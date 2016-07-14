Dr. Carl Solowey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solowey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Solowey, MD
Dr. Carl Solowey, MD is a Dermatologist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Carl Solowey MD9805 63rd Rd Ste 1M, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 896-1010
Advanced Dermatology PC510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1132
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
dr. solowey is brilliant, empathetic, and has the most comforting bedside manner. i have been seeing him for 13 years, and have learned that he can cure any ailment.
- Dermatology
- 66 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Solowey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solowey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solowey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Solowey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solowey.
