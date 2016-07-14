See All Dermatologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Carl Solowey, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl Solowey, MD is a Dermatologist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Solowey works at Carl Solowey MD in Rego Park, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carl Solowey MD
    9805 63rd Rd Ste 1M, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 896-1010
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 587-1132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Carl Solowey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 66 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265432470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Solowey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solowey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solowey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solowey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Solowey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solowey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solowey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solowey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.