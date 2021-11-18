Dr. Carl Speer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Speer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Speer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Speer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy.4531 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 397-1496
- 2 1717 N E St Ste 308, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 739-6684
-
3
Endoscopy Center Of Gulf Breeze1116 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 400-4911
-
4
Gulf Breeze Hospital1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 203, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 739-6368
-
5
BMP 9 Mile Office9400 University Pkwy Ste 200, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 397-1467
-
6
Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola2475 E Nine Mile Rd Ste 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 739-6685
-
7
Gulf Breeze Center Road Office204 CENTER ST, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 739-6681
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speer?
Listens well, is very throrough.
About Dr. Carl Speer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1245325802
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Charlotte Meml Hosp
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speer works at
Dr. Speer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Speer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.