Dr. Carl Spivack, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (10)
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Spivack, MD

Dr. Carl Spivack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Spivack works at CARL SPIVACK, MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spivack's Office Locations

  1
    Lucille R. Van Hook Spivack MD PC
    1120 Morris Park Ave Ste 4A, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 515-8250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Cardiomegaly
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 26, 2020
    Great doctor.. He will make sure you understand what's going on with your overall health.. He never rushes you.. Let him ask his questions first.. Then he will give you all the attention and, time you need.. Unlike other doctors he is just a phone call away.. I've gone to him with high cholesterol twice.. He did a EKG immediately and a Sino.. Sent me for a stress test ASAP within the week.. He will be doing the test.. He's a wonderful bright man.. I highly recommend him and wish more doctors were like him..
    Terry Quaranta — Feb 26, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Spivack, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Albanian and French
    • 1386610079
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spivack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spivack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spivack has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

