Dr. Carl St Remy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carl St Remy, MD

Dr. Carl St Remy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.

Dr. St Remy works at Childrens Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. St Remy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn
    171 Kempsville Rd Bldg A Ste 201, Norfolk, VA 23502 (757) 668-6550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed

Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Ankle Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bone Cancer
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Marfan Syndrome
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. St. Remy's treatment plan helped my daughter to avoid surgery with bracing and PT. We are very grateful to him. He is so kind, puts the kids and parents at ease, and seems to genuinely care about his patients. I really couldn't ask for anything more in a doctor.
    TwinMama — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Carl St Remy, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Russian
    NPI Number
    1598770372
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl St Remy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Remy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Remy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Remy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Remy works at Childrens Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. St Remy’s profile.

    Dr. St Remy has seen patients for Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Remy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. St Remy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Remy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Remy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Remy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

