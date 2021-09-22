Overview

Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Tandatnick works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.