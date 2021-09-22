See All Anesthesiologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD

Anesthesiology
4.4 (73)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Tandatnick works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic
    1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 584-7706
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 581-8767
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Regional Rehab Associates PA
    1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-7778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Bursitis
Cervical Radiculopathy
Back Pain
Bursitis
Cervical Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tandatnick?

    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr Tandatnick has come to my rescue. I was in chronic neck pain and after consulting with him, he recommended a cortisone epidural. He arranged for me to be seen quickly and after just a day or so my pain level was 90% better. It has been improving day by day. I have no hesitation in recommending Dr Tandatnick. He is a highly skilled professional with empathy and understand of those in pain. Thank you Dr T.
    Lesley Brookman — Sep 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tandatnick to family and friends

    Dr. Tandatnick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tandatnick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD.

    About Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316976806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hershey Med Center Pa State University College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Med College Westchester Co
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandatnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tandatnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandatnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandatnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandatnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandatnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carl Tandatnick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.