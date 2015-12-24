Overview of Dr. Carl Tommaso, MD

Dr. Carl Tommaso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Tommaso works at North Shore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Bannockburn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.