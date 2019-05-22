Dr. Wahlstrom Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD
Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Wahlstrom Jr works at
Dr. Wahlstrom Jr's Office Locations
Carl M. Wahlstrom Jr. M.d. Limited307 N Michigan Ave Ste 1008, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 782-7895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wahlstrom really cares about his patients and works with you to find the medications that work best for you. Working with Dr. Wahlstrom has been a great experience.
About Dr. Carl Wahlstrom Jr, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahlstrom Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlstrom Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlstrom Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahlstrom Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahlstrom Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.