Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Weimer Jr works at Weimer Skin Clinic in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weimer Skin Clinic P.A.
    1240 21st Ave N Ste 106, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 839-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982641106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weimer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weimer Jr works at Weimer Skin Clinic in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Weimer Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Weimer Jr has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weimer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weimer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weimer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weimer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weimer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

