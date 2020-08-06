Dr. Weimer Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Weimer Jr works at
Locations
Weimer Skin Clinic P.A.1240 21st Ave N Ste 106, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 839-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Weimer for nearly ten years. He is extremely good at what he does. He has treated a number of skin lesions and precancerous malignant growths on my skin during this time frame. His office staff is experienced and quite courteous. I would recommend him to anyone. He does tell it like it is - if someone can not handle being told that a treatment they want is ill-advised then that is their problem, not his. He is very competent in his field and will not hesitate to refer you for surgery which he believes is beyond is office's capability.
About Dr. Carl Weimer Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982641106
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. Weimer Jr works at
