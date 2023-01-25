Dr. Carl Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Weiss, MD
Dr. Carl Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine|State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Carl B. Weiss M.D., P.C.8405 N Run Medical Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 944-9915
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Weiss performed LEFT THUMB BASAL JOINT ARTHROPLASTY WITH TENDON TRANSFER, VOLAR PLATE REPAIR/RECONSTRUCTION AT METACARPOPHALANGEAL JOINT LEFT THUMB on Dec 1. He removed a bone and the moved the thumb back to where it belonged. It had been hyperextended 30 degrees. After 8 weeks I have a lot of mobility in the thumb back and no pain. I am very pleased with the results of the surgery and can not recommend Dr, Weiss high enough. He did a great job for me.
About Dr. Carl Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184627820
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island Hosp|Staten Island Hosp|Staten Island University Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital
- State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine|State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
