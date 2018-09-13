See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Carl Weiss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carl Weiss, MD

Dr. Carl Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

Dr. Weiss works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

  1
    Coordinated Health-chiro
    2775 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 861-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ataxia
Broken Arm
Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sternum Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 13, 2018
    Dr Weiss and all his team at Coordinated Health were excellent working with for my shoulder condition. I have and will continue to recommend them!
    Easton, PA — Sep 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carl Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811995962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

